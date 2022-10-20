Playground for Food: Initiative Brings Stay-at-Home Singapore Moms Back to Work

Today, there are about 15 part-time instructors who work for the initiative from across various age groups, many of whom are rediscovering their love for cooking.

"When Yih Yin moved into her first home after marriage, this home came with an oven, a kitchen appliance her family home didn't have, and she discovered a whole new world of culinary adventures with an oven! Now a mother of three young children, Yih Yin likes to meddle around in the kitchen and experiment with recipes to prepare wholesome and healthy dishes for her family," the website describes, adding how she has now channeled that into a job.

Valencia, a self-taught cook, meanwhile, forayed into the kitchen after becoming a mum so that her daughter can have healthy home-cooked meals. As her daughter's palate grew, so did Valencia's adventures; she started experimenting with different cuisines, and bakes, among other things.

Today, Valencia is among the many others who are earning a living through her passion.