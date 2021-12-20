She The First | Story of Grit: Cornelia Sorabji – India's First Female Lawyer

Born on 15 November 1866 in Devlali, near Nashik, Cornelia had eight siblings. Her father, Reverend Sorabji Karsedji, and mother Francina Ford (who was adopted and raised by a British couple), made sure all their children received English education, despite the disapproval of many in their society.

Francina established several mission schools for girls in Pune and often helped local women in matters of dispute. She was a big inspiration for Cornelia. After studying at these mission schools, Cornelia enrolled as the first woman student at Deccan College, Pune.