Shakuntala Devi’s Book on Homosexuality – Yay or Nay? We Find Out

We all know Shakuntala Devi as the 'Human Computer' and 'Mathematics Whiz.' But did you know that she gave India one of its first books on homosexuality?

The Quint reached out to LGBTQIA+ activist Harish Iyer to review Devi's book 'The World Of Homosexuals', ahead of the realease of her biopic. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, the film is set to release on Friday, 31 July.