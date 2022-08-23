India's Sex Ratio at Birth Begins To Normalise, Sikhs Least 'Son-Preferring'

Indian families are becoming less likely to use abortions to ensure the birth of sons rather than daughters – leading to a narrowing sex ratio at birth, according to the latest Pew Research Center study analysing the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data from 2019-2021.

The narrowing of ratio of boys to girls at birth – which has been widening since 1970s from the use of prenatal diagnostic technology to facilitate sex-selective abortions – coincides with broader social changes such as rising education and wealth, the study inferred.