Rape, Celibacy, Priesthood: Can Bishop Franco Mulakkal Give Holy Sacraments?

The founding concepts of Catholic priesthood are chastity, poverty, and obedience. That is, when one becomes a priest, these three tenets are to be strictly observed, failing which one can be defrocked. Defrocking in this case would mean, a forceful termination of priesthood.

Quoting the medical examination report of the complainant, that is, the rape survivor, the verdict places on record the history of "multiple sexual assaults by the bishop who was an occasional visitor at the convent home."

Here’s where the verdict should ideally bring Bishop Franco at least some challenge from within the Catholic church, even as it has exonerated him. Those close to the Catholic church said that even a shadow of doubt on celibacy should force the institution to prevent Mulakkal from offering sacraments. Nuns and priests who support the survivor, too said the bishop’s holy mass ceremonies are in clear violation of the church's teachings, which prevent priests from engaging in sexual activities, whether consensual or not.