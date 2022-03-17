Kerala Priest Arrested for Sexual Assault on 17-Year-Old Girl

A priest in an orthodox church in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

The arrested person has been identified as Pondson John, a priest from the Orthodox Church at Koodal, in Pathanamthitta. A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The alleged incident happened on 12 March when the girl, a student of Class 12, was taken for counselling to the priest as she was reportedly facing trouble with her academics.

According to a report by India Today, the priest assaulted her at her own house, when he was alone with her.