'Never Again': Woman's Death Revives Poland's Protest Against Abortion Law

"The doctors waited for the foetus to die. The foetus died, the patient died. Septic shock,” Jolanta Budzowska, a lawyer who specialises in medical error, tweeted on 29 October.

This was the first public tweet on the death of Izabela, a person who lost her life on 22 September, due to medical apathy over the country's abortion law. She was 22 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident.

Budzowska, who is now representing Izabela's family, said that the latter had sent several messages to her friends and family describing her symptoms. The doctors, she said, waited for her to miscarry 'naturally.' She even added that she was scared of developing septic infection and dying, the lawyer stated.

What Izabela feared, became a reality.