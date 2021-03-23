Parliament House ‘Sex Videos’ Shock Australia; Disgusted, Says PM

On Monday Night, television outlets aired blurred footage of male government employees taking explicit photographs of their genitalia while in their offices, including one staffer who was seen masturbating on the desk of a female MP, reported The New Daily.

The outlets also reported that MPs and staff engage in sexual acts in a prayer room inside the Parliament House, and alleged that sex workers were brought in “for the pleasure of Coalition MPs,” added the report.

A whistleblower, who had brought these details in light to the media houses claimed that the male staffers had a group chat on Facebook where they shared photographs and videos for several years, noted the report.

On Tuesday, Labor and Greens party staffers held a strike inside the Parliament house prayer room as a “last straw for weeks of escalating misconduct and safety scandals,” added the report.