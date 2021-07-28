Pakistani Socialite 'Confesses' to Torturing, Beheading Woman: Report

American-Pakistani socialite Zahir Zakir Jaffer – the key suspect in the beheading a 27-year-old woman at his home last week has confessed to murdering her, Islamabad police sources told Dawn on Tuesday, 27 July.

The shocking incident gripped Pakistan earlier in July, with the country witnessing protests, and vigil against the murder of Noor Mukdam – the daughter of a former diplomat.

Jaffer allegedly murdered Mukadam after she refused to marry him. According to the victim's friends, Jaffer called Mukadam to his place to bid her goodbye, stating that he was going to move to the United States, reported Dawn. However, the newspaper added that this was yet to be confirmed by the investigators.