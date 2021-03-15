Oscars 2021: For the First Time, 2 Women Are Up for Best Director

For the first time in the history of the Academy Awards, two women – Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) – were nominated for Best Director, in the 2021 Oscars.

Zhao’s nomination also makes it the very first time a woman of colour is in race for the coveted award. Earlier, in February, she made history by becoming just the second woman ever to win Best Director at the Golden Globes.