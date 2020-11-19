Same-Sex Marriage: Constitution is Ready But Are Courts & Society?

India’s journey towards recognition of rights of the LGBTQIA+ is marked with the landmark judgments of NALSA, Naz Foundation and Navtej Singh Johar but there still is a long way to go as far as equality in substance and fact is concerned.

The petitions for a right to marriage filed before the Delhi High Court have again highlighted the intersecting paths of societal morality and constitutional morality.

They could well turn out to be India’s version of the Obergefell v Hodges case in the US – where the Supreme Court recognised the right of same-sex couples to marriage – and perhaps may be even more significant in India given the way marriage is viewed in our country.