Assamese Movie 'Bulu Film' Broaches Taboo Issues of Sexuality, Menstruation

Set in the heart of lower Assam, Bulu Film presents a gripping narration of how rural India was impacted by the lockdown that followed the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie reflects how widespread unemployment during the initial phase of the pandemic and economic hardships of the lockdown drove people towards finding newer means of earning money, such as making adult films, out of sheer desperation.

Directed by Himanshu Prasad Das, the film’s title is a fairly obvious play on ‘blue film.’ It is also a play on the name of the female protagonist – Bulu – a widow who becomes the main lead of the adult movie or the ‘blue film’ that is made in Das’s movie.