8 Yrs After Nirbhaya Rape, Focus Still Punishment Not Prevention

After a seven-year-long battle for justice, Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts were hanged to death on 20 March 2020. While it might seem like it happened years ago – the hanging happened right this year, in 2020.

Let me jog your memory.

The news of the hanging dominated headlines.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to film stars, prominent personalities tweeted 'JUSTICE HAS PREVAILED.' For many, the hanging offered a closure of sorts.

But in less than six months, a 19-year-old Dalit girl succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The brutality of the crime shook the nation. Her family demanded justice, while politicians promised “strictest punishment.”