Conversion Therapy for LGBTQIA+ Persons Banned in India: Medical Council to HC

Conversion therapy by medical professionals, an illegal practice that queer people are subjected to in order to ‘cure’ them of their sexual orientation or gender, amounts to professional misconduct, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has told the Madras High Court.

The high court has been hearing a plea by a lesbian couple in Chennai seeking protection from police harassment.

The high court bench of Justice A Venkatesh recently passed an order in which it also published a Tamil glossary of LGBTQIA+ terms prepared by queer communities and individuals, and in this order, the HC also recorded the submission by the medical council.