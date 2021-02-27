Govt’s Idea of ‘Family’ Outdated: Activists Back Same-Sex Marriage

“There is no logic in what the government is saying,” chorused activists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community after the Centre on Friday, 25 February, opposed pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage in the Delhi High Court, citing the ‘concept’ of the ‘Indian family’ system.

“Living together as partners and having sexual relationship with same-sex individual is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, wife and children, which necessarily presuppose a biological man as ‘husband’, a biological woman as ‘wife’ and children born out of the union,” the Centre said in its reply.

Slamming the BJP-led government’s stand on the issue, Anjali Gopalan, Human Rights Activist and Director of The Naz Foundation, told The Quint, that the idea of family has changed over the years.