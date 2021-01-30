‘Offensive Towards Women’: Myntra to Change Logo After Complaint
Activist Naaz Patel filed a complaint in December 2020, seeking action against Myntra for ‘offensive logo.’
E-commerce website Myntra has decided to change its logo after a complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based NGO alleging that it was ‘offensive towards women.’
Naaz Patel of Avesta Foundation filed a complaint in December 2020, seeking action against the online store, for the 'offensive logo.'
Why Is The Logo Offensive?
Speaking to The Quint, Patel said she first noticed “something was wrong” with the logo when she was at a social gathering three years ago.
“I was at a social gathering when I noticed two men started giggling after Myntra’s advertisement was played on television. When I asked them about it, they refused to tell me why. But I asked a few men later and they pointed that the logo was designed like a woman whose legs are spread open,” said Patel.
She added that social media too was filled with conversation about Myntra’s logo and decided to write to them about changing it. However, she claims that there was no response from their end.
“I spoke to many stakeholders regarding this. To activists and lawyers, but then people would always say they are a big company and will not respond to us. But I felt like someone should take it to Mumbai Police and so I did,” Patel explained.
However, when asked if like beauty, vulgarity too lies in the eyes of the beholder, Patel said:
“I know people are criticising me for noticing this and stating that I’m trivialising this. But if not me, someone else would have taken up this issue as there was enough social media chatter. I am not the first person to realise that the logo was offensive,” she said, adding that she does not think that Myntra’s logo design was “deliberate and intended” to offend women.
Mumbai Police's Action Against Myntra
Speaking to India Today, DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai Police, said that Myntra has written to them, stating that they will change the logo.
"We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time," said DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police.
Myntra's Response
Myntra has written to the Mumbai Police claiming that they would revise their logo on their website, app as well as on all packaging material and that they have already issued printing orders for packaging material with the new logo.
However, the company, which is affiliated to Flipkart, has not issued a statement in connection with the issue.
The Quint has reached out to Myntra. This copy will be updated when they respond.
How Social Media Reacted
Many social media users took to Twitter to question Myntra’s move to change the logo.
