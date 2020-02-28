Meet The Incredible Women in the Amazon Original Hunters
While Al Pacino is certainly the biggest draw of Hunters, it has some really layered and well-written women characters that are part of the eclectic cast.
Here’s looking at the four incredible women of Hunters.
Millie Morris
Millie Morris, played by Jerrika Hinton, is an FBI agent who will stop at nothing in her quest for truth. Her tough and no-nonsense demeanour is as much awe-inspiring as it is intimidating, and Hinton plays her with aplomb. She doesn’t believe in diplomacy and is assertive when it comes to putting forth her point. We also get to see that Morris is a lesbian, a fact that she has hidden from the public eye.
Sister Harriet
Kate Mulvany plays Sister Harriet, a nun turned spy, who’s a part of the group led by Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman (though we don’t know a lot about the ‘nun’ part). Harriet has some of the best lines in the series and she delivers them with just the right amount of badassery. She’s great at what she does and has this don’t-mess-with-me air about her. There’s an element of mystery surrounding this character which is why we’re not going to tell you anything more.
Mindy Markowitz
Mindy Markowitz, essayed by Carol Kane, makes up one half of the weapon experts husband-wife duo. Mindy is part of Meyer’s core team and has a certain charm about her. She’s a smooth operator and has a way with weapons. Not once does she let age get in the way of what she does, which is what is the most inspiring thing about her.
Roxy Jones
Tiffany Boone plays the street-smart Roxy Jones in Hunters, who’s a master lock-picker among other things. With her Afro hairstyle and killer dress sense, Jones could easily pass off for a supermodel, till you discover her real talents. She is trained in hand-to-hand combat and is adept at handling tricky situations. She’s a ‘fixer’ in the true sense of the word.
Each of these women take you into their individual worlds and show you what it takes to deal with dangers on an everyday basis.
Watch them in action in Hunters on Amazon Prime Video.
