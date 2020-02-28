Meet The Incredible Women in the Amazon Original Hunters

While Al Pacino is certainly the biggest draw of Hunters, it has some really layered and well-written women characters that are part of the eclectic cast.

Here’s looking at the four incredible women of Hunters.

Millie Morris

Millie Morris, played by Jerrika Hinton, is an FBI agent who will stop at nothing in her quest for truth. Her tough and no-nonsense demeanour is as much awe-inspiring as it is intimidating, and Hinton plays her with aplomb. She doesn’t believe in diplomacy and is assertive when it comes to putting forth her point. We also get to see that Morris is a lesbian, a fact that she has hidden from the public eye.