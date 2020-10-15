Inspiration or Ignorance? IAS Returns to Work with Infant in Tow

The Internet was left divided after IAS Officer Saumya Pandey, who was appointed as the nodal officer for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad district in July, returned to work a fortnight after she gave birth. A video of Pandey, working with her baby girl in tow, has gone viral on social media.

While some took to Twitter to call her an “inspiration”, others said that this was “no bravado” but “ignorance.”