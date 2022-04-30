ADVERTISEMENT

Man Throws 25-Year-Old UP Woman Out of Train For Resisting Molestation Attempt

The incident reportedly happened in a passenger train running between Khajuraho and Mahoba statitions

The Quint
Published
Gender
2 min read
Man Throws 25-Year-Old UP Woman Out of Train For Resisting Molestation Attempt
i

A 25-year-old woman, who was returning home after visiting Bageshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was on Wednesday, 27 April, thrown out of a moving train by a man as she refused to give in to his molestation attempt, an official said on Saturday, 30 April, reported news agency PTI.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday night in a passenger train between Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho and Uttar pradesh's Mahoba, the official said, adding that the woman is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Chhatarpur.

Also Read

Bengal’s Nadia Rape Case: TMC Leader, Father of Main Accused, Arrested by CBI

Bengal’s Nadia Rape Case: TMC Leader, Father of Main Accused, Arrested by CBI
ADVERTISEMENT

What Had Happened?

"The woman was allegedly pushed out of the running train after she opposed a molestation attempt by a male co-passenger," Vinayak Verma, Jabalpur's Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP) told PTI.

He added that they have identified the accused and are about to arrest him. Following the incident, he said, the Khajuraho police station registered a zero FIR. The case was later transferred to Rewa GRP for further probe, he said.

The woman, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, reportedly said the incident happened near Rajnagar town, which is close to Khajuraho.

"I came to the temple in Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur). A co-passenger started molesting me. I resisted his attempts and told him to stay away. I also bit him on his hand in a bid to resist. The man, aged around 30 years, later threw me out of the moving train near Rajnagar," she said, as per PTI.

The victim added that she has been a regular at the temple since the past nine months.

Also Read

'Look Out Notice': Producer Vijay Babu Booked for Outing Kerala Rape Survivor

'Look Out Notice': Producer Vijay Babu Booked for Outing Kerala Rape Survivor

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×