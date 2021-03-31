Madras HC Judge Sends Parents of Lesbian Couple for Counselling

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, 30 March, sent the parents of two women, who identified themselves as lesbians and were in a live-in relationship, for counselling by a specialist in the field. This, the court said, will help parents face the issue ‘wisely'.

The women were seeking protection for their living together without any hindrance from both their parents.

"To be open, I am also trying to break my own preconceived notions about this issue and I am in the process of evolving and sincerely attempting to understand the feelings of the petitioners and their parents, thereafter proceed to write a detailed order on this issue," the Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.