MP Woman Forced to Carry Husband, Parade Him as ‘Punishment’

A woman, accused of having an affair, was beaten up and made to carry her husband on her shoulders.

Vaibhav Palnitkar
Published30 Jul 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Gender
1 min read

A woman, accused of having an affair, was beaten up and made to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows that she is being heckled and jeered at by villagers. While no one comes to her help, several villagers are seen video-taping the incident on their mobile phones.

WHAT WE KNOW

The Jhabua Police told The Quint that an FIR has been registered against seven people in connection with the incident. The woman’s husband, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the cops.

The woman and her husband are daily wage laborers.

Also Read
Doctor Accused of Sexual Harassment by Patient in Noida COVID Ward

THE BIG PICTURE

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the tribal-dominated district.

In June 2020, a similar incident took place in Kheda village, located in Jhabua district’s Kalyanpur area.

In this case, a woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and parade in public for allegedly eloping with her lover.

A year earlier, in April 2019, villagers in Devigarh village in the district forced a woman to carry her husband on her shoulders, allegedly for marrying a man from a different caste.

Also Read
‘Misunderstanding Cleared’: ABVP Says Harassment Charge Withdrawn

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!