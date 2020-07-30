MP Woman Forced to Carry Husband, Parade Him as ‘Punishment’
A woman, accused of having an affair, was beaten up and made to carry her husband on her shoulders.
A woman, accused of having an affair, was beaten up and made to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district.
A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows that she is being heckled and jeered at by villagers. While no one comes to her help, several villagers are seen video-taping the incident on their mobile phones.
WHAT WE KNOW
The Jhabua Police told The Quint that an FIR has been registered against seven people in connection with the incident. The woman’s husband, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the cops.
The woman and her husband are daily wage laborers.
THE BIG PICTURE
This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the tribal-dominated district.
In June 2020, a similar incident took place in Kheda village, located in Jhabua district’s Kalyanpur area.
In this case, a woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and parade in public for allegedly eloping with her lover.
A year earlier, in April 2019, villagers in Devigarh village in the district forced a woman to carry her husband on her shoulders, allegedly for marrying a man from a different caste.
