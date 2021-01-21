Smart Cams To Read Facial Expressions of Lucknow Women, Alert Cops

The Lucknow Police will install AI-enabled cameras across public places in the city that will 'alert' the nearest police control room on the basis of "facial expressions" of women, who may be subjected to stalking or eve-teasing, reported Bar and Bench.

As per the plan, under Uttar Pradesh's 'Mission Shakti' programme, the AI-enabled camera will click photos of women in distress and send it to the control room after which necessary action will be taken.