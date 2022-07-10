ADVERTISEMENT

Treat 'Conversion Therapy' as Professional Misconduct: Madras High Court to NMC

The National Medical Council was also directed to refer to the petitioner's suggestions on conversion practices.

The Quint
Published
Gender
1 min read
Treat 'Conversion Therapy' as Professional Misconduct: Madras High Court to NMC
i

The Madras High Court in Chennai on Sunday, 10 July issued a series of directions for the upliftment of the LGBTQ+ community, including asking the National Medical Council (NMC) to label "Conversion Therapy" as professional misconduct.

This directive comes in continuation of the earlier directions issued by the court, where the NMC was asked to ensure that state Medical Councils notified conversion therapy as misconduct, to bring uniformity of rules.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, who was hearing the matter on the Draft Conduct Regulations 2022, noted that despite earlier directions, the draft only classified gender-based discrimination as misconduct and had excluded mention of "Conversion Therapy," LiveLaw reported.

Also Read

Queer Affirmative Therapy: Why Mental Health Practice Also Needs a Queer Lens

Queer Affirmative Therapy: Why Mental Health Practice Also Needs a Queer Lens
ADVERTISEMENT

The court also directed the standing counsel of the NMC to refer to the petitioner's suggestions on conversion practices and their subsequent scope for prohibition.

Further, based on earlier training material, the senior panel counsel for the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) submitted that a module titled 'Training Module on Integrating Transgender Concerns in Schooling Process' has been developed in consultation with different stakeholders.

The same will be shared by second half of August this year. The NCERT's counsel added that training for sensitisation of different stakeholders of school education shall start from the coming academic session, LiveLaw reported.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)

Also Read

Pride Month: India Needs LGBTQ+ Friendly Employment Legislations

Pride Month: India Needs LGBTQ+ Friendly Employment Legislations

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×