Caught on Live Stream: 2 Men Harass Korean Content Creator in Mumbai, Arrested

Two men were caught on camera harassing a Korean woman on the streets of Mumbai's Khar on the night of Tuesday, 29 November. The men, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were arrested by the Mumbai Police.

What happened? The 24-year-old woman, a gamer and content creator, was streaming live on Twitch, when she was suddenly seen being pulled by her hand by one of the men, asking her to get on his bike. As she declined, saying she was wearing a dress, the man said, "Next time." He then kissed her on the cheek – without her consent.