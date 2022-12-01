Caught on Live Stream: 2 Men Harass Korean Content Creator in Mumbai, Arrested
"...I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend," the woman tweeted.
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of sexual harassment)
Two men were caught on camera harassing a Korean woman on the streets of Mumbai's Khar on the night of Tuesday, 29 November. The men, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were arrested by the Mumbai Police.
What happened? The 24-year-old woman, a gamer and content creator, was streaming live on Twitch, when she was suddenly seen being pulled by her hand by one of the men, asking her to get on his bike. As she declined, saying she was wearing a dress, the man said, "Next time." He then kissed her on the cheek – without her consent.
And then? The woman was seen walking away in shock, but the men followed her on their bike, asking her to hop on. She declined again, saying she lived nearby. The woman tweeted on Wednesday, 30 November:
"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging [in] the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."
What did the Mumbai Police do? The Mumbai Police, tagged by many users under the tweet carrying the lives stream, arrested the two men, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, for allegedly molesting the Korean woman.
Khar Police registered an FIR under Section 354 of the IPC (assault or use of criminal force on women).
