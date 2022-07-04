Woman and Newborn Die, Family Accuses Palakkad Hospital of Medical Negligence
Aishwarya, who was a native of Thattamangalam, died on 4 July, a day after the death of her newborn child.
A private hospital in Kerala's Palakkad witnessed huge protests on Monday, 4 July, after a woman and her newborn allegedly died due to medical negligence.
The woman, Aishwarya – who was a native of Thattamangalam – died on 4 July, a day after the death of her newborn child.
Her relatives allege that negligence on the hospital's part caused the death of Aishwarya and her infant, and also stated that none of the complications were communicated to them until her death.
What Happened?
As per reports, Aishwarya was admitted to the Thangam Hospital five days ago, on 29 June, with labour pains, where doctors found that she was having a complicated pregnancy.
Her family told the media that while the doctors initially preferred a C-section surgery, they later advised normal childbirth. After witnessing the deteriorating condition of Aishwarya, the family had insisted that she was in need of a C-section surgery, but the doctors allegedly tried to deliver the infant using vacuum extraction, resulting in umbilical cord strangulation, and leading to the child's subsequent death on Sunday, 3 July.
Aishwarya's husband Ranjith told the media that she needed an emergency C-section surgery, however, both the doctors who regularly treated her were reportedly on leave that day. He alleged that the doctors did not perform the surgery despite the family's pleas, and that senior doctors delayed seeing Aishwarya until it was too late.
One of her relatives said that they were informed of the baby boy's birth, but that he did not cry immediately. While doctors had initially said that the issue could be sorted out, hours later, the family was told that the baby had died.
Hospital Carried Out Hurried Burial of the Deceased Baby: Aishwarya's Family
Aishwarya's sister told the media that the family was told that the child passed away due to umbilical cord strangulation. Further, the doctors said that unidentified bleeding was detected in Aishwarya's body, which was causing complications, and said that an operation was needed to ascertain its cause.
"However, after the operation, they said that her uterus was removed," the relative said. Her family also alleged that the hospital did not convey news of Aishwarya's condition until Monday morning, before she passed away. They also alleged that the burial of the deceased baby was conducted by the hospital in a rushed manner.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway. The infant's body has been exhumed for autopsy.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.