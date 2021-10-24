'Intersectional Patriarchy': Dabur's Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Lesbian Couple

"Queer representation does not make regressive festivals progressive," echoed feminists on Twitter, as Dabur faced irk on social media for their latest advisement promoting face bleaching (for fair skin, of course). The advertisement shows a lesbian couple keeping Karwa Chauth 'fast' for each other.

A Hindu festival, Karwa Chauth is observed by married women for the supposed 'safety, prosperity, happiness, and the long-lasting lives' of their husbands.

The video of the ad shows two young women preparing for their first Karwa Chauth with one applying the brand's bleach on the other's face. Both ask each other why they are fasting.

One of them replies 'unki khushi ke liye' (for their happiness), while the other says 'unki lambi umar ke liye' (for their long life).

They are provided with ethnic clothes by another woman to wear during the festival, who calls the face bleaching preparation 'impressive' and says that the clothes will compliment the 'golden glow' of the skin.

The next scene, however, reveals that it is actually they themselves who are each other's partners, concluding a video that has sparked outrage all around the political spectrum, and some praise too.

Several people criticised the advertisement for using queer representation to advertise a 'patriarchal tradition'.