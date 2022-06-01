June Pride Month 2022: Quotes, Photos, WhatsApp Status, Messages, and Slogans
Know about pride month flag and celebrate with quotes, slogans, message and photos.
Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month of June is observed to pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.
The Gay Pride month 2022 has begun on Wednesday, 1st June. Also, in the month of June, Pride Day is celebrated on 28 as a sub holiday. Pride Day is observed to commemorate the history of the first pride march which was organized in New York City in 1970.
Celebrate the June Pride Month with the following wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes for the annual campaign.
Why do we Celebrate Pride Month?
LGBT Pride Month is celebrated to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June in the year 1969. Therefore, various pride events are organized during this month with an aim to recognize the impact of LGBTQ people on the world.
Pride Flag Colors and its Significance
In 1978, the artist Gilbert Baker, an openly gay man, and a drag queen designed the first rainbow flag. Baker had revealed that Harvey Milk had urged him to create a symbol of pride for the gay community.
Harvey Milk was one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S. and he had appointed Baker for the job. Baker used the flag as a symbol because he saw flags as the most powerful symbol of pride.
Baker saw the rainbow as a natural flag from the sky and adopted the pride flag colors in eight colors with the stripes, each color had its own meaning (hot pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art, indigo for harmony, and violet for spirit).
June Pride Month 2022: Quotes
"I Believe That No One Should Ever Have to Choose Between a Career We Love and Living Our Lives With Authenticity and Integrity." – Selisse Berry
"I’m Proud to Be Gay. I Consider Being Gay Among the Greatest Gifts God Has Given Me." – Tim Cook
"This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." – Ellen Page
"It Always Seemed to Me a Bit Pointless to Disapprove of Homosexuality. It’s like Disapproving of Rain." – Francis Maude
June Pride Month 2022: Photos, Wallpapers for WhatsApp Status and DP
June Pride Month 2022: Messages and Wishes
"Happy Pride Month! Let us understand that love is love even in different forms."
"God made all of us different and we must be proud of who we are. Happy Pride Month!"
"Gather the courage to stand up for who you are. Flaunt your true identity and feel proud of it. Warm wishes on Pride Month!"
"Let us celebrate Pride Month with pride because the world is equally ours. Each one from the LGBTQ community is as normal as the rest of you."
June Pride Month 2022: Slogans
Love wins in every form.
LGBTQ community is a part of our society, believe it or not.
Be free, and be proud of your gender.
A rainbow flag is the symbol of pride and love in its form.
There is no space for prejudice but always for pride.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.