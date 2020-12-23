BBC Nominates Rowling’s ‘Transphobic’ Essay for Award, Draws Flak

The BBC's annual Russell Prize, announced on Monday, 21 December, triggered a controversy with the nomination including author JK Rowling, for a blog post where she ‘defended’ her right to speak about trans issues. The essay drew widespread criticism for being ‘transphobic’, soon after it was published in June 2020.

In her essay, Rowling made remarks about classification of trans women as women, and spoke about her history of sexual abuse in an attempt to put context to her previous comments.

The celebrated author of the “Harry Potter” series, wrote in the essay: