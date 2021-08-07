The Greatest of All Times: Indian Women at the Olympics

A conflict zone that produced one of India’s finest. A mother who would work in the paddy fields through the day, get household chores done later in the evening, kids fed and tucked in for the night, and then step out to keep vigil with fellow residents of the village in times of trouble.

Her daughter, used to carrying heavy bundles of firewood back home when she was only 12, would haul an aggregate weight of a 350cc bike and some more, over her head, lifting a country into the uncontrollable joy an Olympic medal brings forth.