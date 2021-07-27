'India's Rape Scandal': Docu on Hathras, Unnao Cases to Be Screened in UK

"Also, when I first came across the figure, by the Association of Democratic Reform, of 76 politics facing charges of crimes against women, with nine MPs and MLAs facing charges of rape, that floored me. That’s an inconceivable number of men in positions of power, entrusted to help run a country, who are abusing women. How does a country allow this? How does a government deal with this? How is this possible? A very fundamental tenet of this job is to hold power to account – and that’s exactly what we wanted to do. We must shout about these stories until women stop getting raped and murdered and abused," Navai added.

While the documentary was released by American public broadcaster PBS on 20 April, it is unlikely to release in India. However, you can access the transcript of the documentary here.