India Abstains From Voting on UNHRC Resolution To Protect LGBTQIA+ Rights

In an open letter floated on 5 July, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to vote in favour of the mandate. The letter read, "The legal scenario has changed dramatically since the time India abstained from voting in favour of this mandate. As such the changed constitutional, legal, social and political scenario, makes it incumbent on the Indian government to vote YES to renew the mandate of the independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity."

The letter also cited Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India, where the Supreme Court upheld the rights of LGBTQI persons as equal rights-bearing citizens, and NALSA vs Union of India where the apex court had "already recognised that transgender person had the right to self recognition of gender and that transgender persons were entitled to full constitutional rights."