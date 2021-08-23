'Talented, State's Asset': Guwahati HC Gives Bail to IIT Student Accused of Rape

The Guwahati High Court on Monday, 23 August, granted bail to a 21-year-old man, accused of rape in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) case, citing that he is the 'state's future asset'.

According to The Times of India, the rape accused was arrested on 3 April, after another student alleged that she was "sexually assaulted". The incident reportedly took place on 28 March, following which the woman had to be admitted to a hospital.

A bench led by Justice Ajit Borthakur, even said that 'there was a clear prima facie case as alleged against the accused', but still went on to grant bail.