'If Utsav Kadam is a Future Asset, Who Am I?': IIT-Guwahati Rape Survivor

The survivor of the IIT-Guwahati rape incident has expressed fear on bail being granted to Utsav Kadam, the main accused and called it a travesty of justice.

“The high court has released him on bail saying he is a future asset. If the court is deciding on the fact that he is an IITian, then I am also an IITian,” the victim, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left unconscious by her senior(s), told EastMojo.