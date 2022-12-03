Hyderabad University Professor Held For Outraging Modesty Of Foreign Student
The student was allegedly invited to the professor's residence, where he tried to take advantage of her.
The Cyberabad Police on Saturday, 3 December, arrested a professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on charges of outraging the modesty of a foreign student. On the sidelines, students of the campus gathered at the main gate to stage a protest, seeking safety of students on campus.
What we know: The student was allegedly invited to the professor's residence on 2 December. He was reportedly alone at home, and urged her to have alcohol – trying to take advantage of the situation, the Cyberabad Police quoted the complainant.
- 01/02
Students gathered at the campus to protest following the incident.
(Photo: The Quint)
- 02/02
Students gathered at the campus to protest following the incident.
(Photo: The Quint)
This matters. Because.. In a statement, the UoH Students Union said that the condemned the 'apathy and deliberate incompetence of the administration in handling the issue.'
"Despite the severity of the issue, the registrar ignored all the calls and preferred to sleep peacefully at his home while the student community was gathered in support of the student the entire night. There was a deliberate delay and passing around of responsibilities by the concerned authorities," the union said.
What next? The students union has called for a protest, seeking to hold concerned authorities accountable and demand immediate justice from the University administration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: What We Know Outraging Modesty
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.