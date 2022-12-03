Hyderabad University Professor Held For Outraging Modesty Of Foreign Student

The Cyberabad Police on Saturday, 3 December, arrested a professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on charges of outraging the modesty of a foreign student. On the sidelines, students of the campus gathered at the main gate to stage a protest, seeking safety of students on campus.

What we know: The student was allegedly invited to the professor's residence on 2 December. He was reportedly alone at home, and urged her to have alcohol – trying to take advantage of the situation, the Cyberabad Police quoted the complainant.