Hyderabad Minor, Set on Fire for Resisting Sexual Assault, Dies

A 13-year-old Dalit girl in Khammam district of Telangana who was set on fire allegedly by her employer’s son for resisting his sexual advances, died weeks after battling injuries.

Khammam police officials who are investigating the case confirmed to TNM that the girl succumbed to injuries on Thursday night at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Police said that the body will be brought to her native place following postmortem in Hyderabad.

The girl was working as a domestic help in Allam Subba Rao's house in Pallegudam of Khammam district. The accused Allam Maraiah (26) was arrested soon after the incident came to light. The accused also reportedly belongs to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Dalit community.