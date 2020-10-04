Hathras Case: Inside What AMU Hospital Observed in MLC Report

Important to note here is that the woman’s post-mortem report from Safdarjung Hospital states that her “hymen showed multiple old healed tears”, and that the “anal orifice showed old healed tear”.



Senior advocate Rebecca John and Delhi-based criminal lawyer Satish Tamta confirmed that the reference to use of force is regarding sexual assault and asked why the physical examination was not done. John said, “It is strange that the physical examination is not being used to see if there was sexual penetration or not. Unfortunately, this has been stipulated due to the recent guidelines by Ministry of Health which says that only an FSL can be used for confirmation of penetrative sexual assault.”



“There are various concerns about the way this MLC has been conducted. The very fact that the provisional opinion calls for an FSL test to be done eight days after the alleged sexual assault is problematic. How can it be conclusive after so long?,” Tamta asked.