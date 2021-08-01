'Why Should Parents Keep Their Girls Hidden?': Goans Slam CM Rape Comments

Under fire for his statement asking parents to introspect what minor girls were doing on a beach at night, during when they were raped, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his statement was taken 'out of context.' But parents and girl students in Goa are not convinced.

The two girls were allegedly raped by four men, who posed as cops, near Benaulim beach on 25 July. They also beat up their friends who were with them. All four accused have been arrested.

But CM Sawant's statements questioning parents' responsibilities have drawn a lot of flak from the state's citizens.

During a debate in the House on 28 July, he had said, “When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police.”

Speaking to The Quint, Goa-based Joanne Albuquerque, a parent of two teenagers, asked why the government is always blaming the victim.