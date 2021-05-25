Goa Govt Challenges Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal in Rape Case in HC

The Goa government on Tuesday, 25 May, challenged the acquittal by a sessions court of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the sexual assault case in the Bombay High Court.

Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam told PTI that the state government has challenged the order before the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former colleague in 2013, was acquitted by a Goa trial court on Friday, 21 May. Following which, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that the state government will appeal against the verdict in the High Court.