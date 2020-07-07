After Shantakulam Case, Appeal For Gender-Neutral Rape Laws

In an open letter on Saturday, 4 July, members of a citizen’s group called ‘No Rape India’, wrote to the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to make rape and sexual harm gender-neutral offences, by including men and trangenders within the ambit.

The letter, signed by citizen activist Ravina Raj Kohli and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh, said that other cases “be treated with no less rigour and conviction than those who perpetrate such harm on women.” Referring to the Shantakulam incident in Tamil Nadu, where two men were victims of alleged police brutality, the activists said that sexual assault was undermined and not classified as rape, simply because they were identified as “men” by their anatomy.