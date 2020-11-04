‘Duty Bound’: HC Asks Cops to Give Protection to Same-Sex Couple
The women, from UP’s Shamli, were being harassed because of their sexual orientation, the court observed.
Two women in a live-in relationship, who received threats from their families and others, will be given police protection after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 3 November, directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shamli city, to provide the same, reported Bar and Bench.
The report further stated that the women from UP’s Shamli were being harassed because of their sexual orientation, the court observed.
What Did the Court Say?
“The present petition highlights the stark reality of the society where citizens are facing discrimination at the hands of the society only on account of their sexual orientation despite it being well settled that sexual orientation is innate to human being.”Allahabad High Court
According to Bar and Bench, the HC bench of Justices SK Gupta and Pankaj Bhatia quoted the top court judgment, by which Section 377 was read down, and said:
“This court being a constitutional court is duty bound to monitor and observe the Constitutional morality as well as the rights of the citizens which are under threat only on account of the sexual orientation...”
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.