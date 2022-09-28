'Beaten With Belt Over Dowry by Husband': Kin of Delhi Woman who Died by Suicide

“Just a few nights ago, I had told her to come back home, to leave her husband. I had repeatedly told her to come to us, her brother, her father. I wish she had,” said 31-year-old Vineet Kumar Varshney, as he fought back tears.

Vineet spoke to The Quint on Wednesday, a day after he performed the last rites of his 27-year-old sister, Arti Gupta, who had died by suicide on Sunday, 25 September, at her home in Delhi’s Govindpuri.

Her husband Anupam Gupta, an architect at a firm in Hauz Khas, was arrested by Delhi police under sections pertaining to harassment over dowry, and cruelty. A purported video found in Arti’s phone by the Delhi police details the torture she underwent, allegedly at the hands of her husband.