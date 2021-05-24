Marriage Certificates Not Needed for Hosps: Govt on Same-Sex Plea

Arguing against the urgent hearing of a batch of pleas seeking recognition to same-sex marriages, the Centre on Monday, 24 May, told the Delhi High Court that: "You don't need marriage certificate for hospitals, nobody is dying because they don't have a marriage certificate." The matter will next be heard on 6 July.

Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, for one of the petitioners, argued that the matter be decided expeditiously, as it was a ‘matter of humanity,’ reported Live Law.