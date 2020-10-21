‘Mob Gave Death Threats In Front of Cops’: Lawyer Deepika Rajawat

“We will dig your grave right here... in land of Jammu and Kashmir,” chanted a mob of 20-25 men gathered outside lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat’s house in Jammu late night on 20 October, forcing her to call the police.

Speaking to The Quint, the lawyer said that the mob was openly issuing death threats, even after the police arrived to clear them.

The incident happened a day after the lawyer posted a cartoon on Twitter, which was criticised on social media as “anti-Hindu.” The cartoon juxtaposes an image of a man bowing down before a female deity during Navratri against an image of a man as a perpetrator of crimes against women on other days.