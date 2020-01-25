Death Penalty Not a Solution to India’s ‘Rape Problem’: Activists

The Nirbhaya gangrape convicts are scheduled to hang on 1 February. While many call it the best justice that could be served to Nirbhaya and her family, several senior lawyers and activists fear that death penalty hardly tackles the problem of rape in India.

At the Press Club in New Delhi today, senior activists like Kamla Bhasin, Kavita Krishnan, Vani Subramanian, Enakshi Ganguly and lawyers Tara Narula and Neetika Vishwananthan held a press conference to express their discomfort about the existence of the death penalty in the criminal justice system.