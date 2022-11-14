In Unprecedented Move, Costa Rica Asks India To Tackle Female Genital Mutilation

As the UN Human Rights Council describes it - “The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique process which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States.

It provides an opportunity for all States to declare what actions they have taken to improve the human rights situations in their countries and to overcome challenges to the enjoyment of human rights.

The UPR also includes a sharing of best human rights practices around the globe.” NGOs participate in the URP process by engaging with other UN member nations, apprising them of the situation on human rights in their respective countries during the pre-sessions.

In the fight to end FGM in India, the UPR process has become a critical point of advocacy.

The sessions have created a platform for activists and civil society organisations from India to directly converse with diplomatic missions from all UN member states and to urge them to hold the Indian government accountable to its international human rights commitments.

The recommendations made by each UN member state communicates to India how its commitments and actions to achieve them are being viewed and can form a powerful push towards changes in the relevant law.

Notably, one of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals explicitly calls for an end to FGM by 2030 under goal 5.3 on Gender Equality.

For reference, India is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and the International Covenant on Economic and Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

India’s commitments to these frameworks and bodies necessitate that it urgently addresses FGM in the country and passes an Act outlawing it.