Domestic Violence During Lockdown: Helplines & How to Help Victims
India is witnessing a rise in the number of domestic violence incidents, during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. While the entire world has been advised to take comfort inside their homes, for those at the receiving end of domestic abuse, home is hardly a ‘safe space’.
The lockdown has left this vulnerable group completely at risk, with no escape from their abusers during quarantine, activists point.
Verified Helpline Numbers
The National Commission for Women has launched a WhatsApp helpline number – 7217735372 – in addition to the online complaint links and emails which are already operational.
A number of helplines have been launched by the NGOs working to aid women who are victims of abuse.
How Can You Help Someone In Trouble
Victims of abuse can also reach out to 1091 – a dedicated nationwide helpline for women in any kind of distress. The governments of Uttar Pradesh (112) and Kerala ( 9400080292) have also launched dedicated helplines for women who are subjected to domestic violence.
Rise In Domestic Violence
From 24 March till 1 April, 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received.
Of the 257, 69 complaints are related to domestic violence, the latest data released by the NCW showed. India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed nearly 200 lives and infected more than 6,400 people.
(With inputs from PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)