Child Sexual Abuse, Ep 3: ‘I Was Molested By My Badminton Coach’

Transcript of the Audio:

Hi, my name is Reshmi

And I’m here to speak a little bit about my experience.

I just want to speak about something traumatic that happened...back when I was naive?

I don’t know.

I’m 31 years old now.

When I was 17 years old, I still remember that it was when I was playing badminton

And it happened during…

I was trying to workout after my badminton game

And there was nobody, I guess,

Only a very trusted coach who had taught me, who was teaching me since I was in standard 5

And at 17, you can imagine, I had just got into Class 12.

And yeah, he came and he said, “Ok, I’m going to help you work out.”

You know, the trust that was there…and I think I allowed it.

Yeah, it was my badminton teacher and he was saying,

“Okay, I’m going to help you do back crunches.”

You’re on your front and you put your body back up.

So, he had his hands up and inside my top

And he was fondling my stomach and he had his hands around my shoulders and….

I don’t think I can speak about it.