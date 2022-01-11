United by Misogyny: The Larger Problem of Sexualising Hindu, Muslim Women

The first case of online auctioneering of a few hundred Muslim women of the country came to light a little over six months ago, and was reported to the Delhi Police.

Half a year later, another app called 'Bulli Bai' found its way onto the platform GitHub, using similar means of auctioning these women online, violating their consent and privacy.

While there have been five arrests in the two cases so far, the recurrence of these acts hints at a more grievous problem that lies at the core of such incidents, which may continue to persist even after they are resolved.