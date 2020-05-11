A Snapchat screenshot of two 'underage boys' planning to 'gang rape' a girl, had gone viral earlier in May, along with other screenshots from the 'Bois Locker Room' chat group.Following investigation, the police said that the 'plan' to rape her was suggested by a girl, posing as a boy, seeking to test his response.While the two underage teenagers are not linked to the ‘Locker Room’ chat group, the screenshots of their chat had gone viral along with others that caused social media outrage over prevailing rape culture in India.Boys Locker Room: Let’s Listen to Our Kids Before It’s Too Late“The alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named 'Siddharth', Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself,” said Delhi Police Crime Branch Unit on 10 May.The receiver, the police said, refused to participate in the “plan” and stopped further communication with “him.” However, he sent screenshots of the conversation to the girl and other friends. One of the recipients uploaded it online, and it soon went viral.Delhi Schoolboy in Police Custody Over ‘Boys Locker Room’ Chat Row“The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the receiver boy and the strength of his character, specially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself,” Delhi Police said.The Delhi Police added that efforts were being made to identify and examine other group members of the Instagram chat group as well. The devices already collected has been sent for forensic examination.One juvenile, from Noida, has been apprehended in connection with the chat group.Need Counselling: ‘Bois Locker Room’ a Wake-Up Call for Schools? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.