'Can You Prove Same-Sex Relationships': BJP Leader's Homophobic Rant Draws Ire

"If you have an asexual relationship with an animal, will the animal come and certify it," the BJP leader asked.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP leader passes derogatory comments on LGBTQIA+ community.</p></div>
(Trigger warning: The article contains comments that are derogoatory towards the LGBTQ+ community.)

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar made several homophobic remarks, while opposing the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 (Third Amendment) Bill, pointed YesWeExist, an online page for LGBTQIA+ community.

The bill, passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday, 28 December, stated that the universities in Maharashtra shall have an 'Equal Opportunity Board', which shall include members of the LGBTQIA+ community, underrepresented communities, people with disabilities, and women.

The leader, who 'took offence' to this, went on a homophobic rant on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly.

What Did He Say?

Sudhir Mungantiwar, as translated by YesWeExist, said:

“Let me tell you who will be the board members…lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender. People who have same sex-relationships, you are going to make them board members? Are you serious?”

Making several derogatory remarks, Mungantiwar claimed that the term 'asexual' is not properly defined. He went on to allege that a person might have an asexual relationship with an animal 'who can not validate or certify the relationship'.

“Then it gets worse…asexual relationships, no one has defined it. If you have an asexual relationship with an animal, will the animal come and certify that you had an asexual relationship?” the BJP leader continued, “And how will you prove that someone experiences same-sex attraction? Can you prove it?”

This board will be formed, to look after the welfare schemes advocating for the protection and rights of the students and staff belonging to the minority communities.

'Mungantiwar Must Apologise': Queer Community, Allies

Members of the queer community and their allies, including actor Sonam Kapoor, called out Mungantiwar's homophobic remark and demanded his apology.

(Photo: Screengrab)

(With inputs from YesWeExist)

Published: 
