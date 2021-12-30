'Can You Prove Same-Sex Relationships': BJP Leader's Homophobic Rant Draws Ire

(Trigger warning: The article contains comments that are derogoatory towards the LGBTQ+ community.)

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar made several homophobic remarks, while opposing the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 (Third Amendment) Bill, pointed YesWeExist, an online page for LGBTQIA+ community.

The bill, passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday, 28 December, stated that the universities in Maharashtra shall have an 'Equal Opportunity Board', which shall include members of the LGBTQIA+ community, underrepresented communities, people with disabilities, and women.

The leader, who 'took offence' to this, went on a homophobic rant on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly.